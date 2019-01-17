Two ZHS students among scholarship winners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For two local seniors “one day” has become now.

Twins Kyra and Kaleb Young from Zanesville High School are two of the recipients of the Martin Luther King Junior Book Scholarship. Kyra said their grandmother would take them to the breakfast every year and was the reason they applied for the scholarship as seniors.

“She always took us to the breakfast like every year, even if we didn’t know anybody that was getting the scholarship and she always told us ‘you know this could be you one day’,” said Kyra.

Between balancing school, work, and varsity sports, both teens have worked hard to get to where they are. Kaleb said he looked up to the students who have won the scholarship in the past and is honored to be among them this year.

“It’s an honor,” said Kaleb. “Watching people walk across the stage, accepting the scholarship, some of the people I looked up to and now we’re walking across the stage.”

Both twins plan on attending Ohio University to continue their education and will be honored at the scholarship breakfast on Monday at North Terrace Church of Christ.