Weather Discussion

TUESDAY 1/15:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Flurry. Another Cold Day. High 30

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Flurry. Not as Cold. Early Low 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Few Snow Showers. Touch Warmer. High 36

DISCUSSION:

Good Morning Southeast Ohio!

Cloud cover will return today as a weak upper level disturbance drifts SE into the region. Other than mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon, an isolated flurry will be possible with cold highs warming to around 30.

A weakening cold front will cross the region Wednesday increasing the chance for a few snow showers as temperatures warm overnight Tuesday from an early low in the mid to upper 20s to highs in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday.

A series of low pressure systems look to develop out of the lower Plains and sweep into the region later this week. The first storm system will arrive Thursday and will likely supply enough warmth to push highs to around 40 and keep the majority of precipitation as rain before we dry back up Friday with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated flurry with highs back into the mid 30s.

The second and stronger system will arrive Saturday and linger into Sunday. The exact track of this storm is still unknown but will likely supply more gulf heat and moisture than the previous system this past weekend. That being said, we will have to monitor the chance for overall more total precipitation and the threat for ice. No matter what precipitation type we begin with Saturday snow will eventually take hold into Sunday as the center of the Low positions itself to our east and bitter air filters into the region likely resulting in a flash freeze of any water on surfaces. How bitter? Well, lows will approach the teens Saturday night and bottom out in the single digits Sunday night. Wind speed will likely become breezy Saturday into Sunday resulting in wind chills values in the single digits Sunday and possibly negative teens Monday morning! Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a Great Tuesday!

-Nathan

