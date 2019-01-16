Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 60, Solebury 33
Cristo Rey 61, KIPP Dubois 56
Friends Central 61, Princeton Day, N.J. 59
Holy Ghost Prep 52, Church Farm School 34
Lower Moreland 53, New Hope-Solebury 28
Malvern Phelps 64, The Hill School 62
Northern Lehigh 70, Palisades 45
Notre Dame-Green Pond 71, Northwestern Lehigh 59
Philadelphia Central 48, Engineering And Science 42
Saucon Valley 58, Catasauqua 54
Shade 82, Salisbury-Elk Lick 48
Southern Lehigh 63, Bangor 43
Steel Valley 68, Pittsburgh Obama 63
Wellsboro 61, Athens 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Scranton vs. Valley View, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 45, High School of the Future 25
Audenried 53, Philadelphia Central 30
Community Academy 50, International Christian 31
Constitution 57, Franklin Towne Charter 54
Del-Val Friends 32, Renaissance Academy 31
Dobbins 49, Motivation 32
Freire Charter 70, Prep Charter 30
GAMP 59, Swenson 42
Johnsonburg 49, Brockway 22
Mastery Charter North 56, Mastery Charter South 13
Monessen 49, Propel Andrew Street 34
Palisades 55, Northern Lehigh 47
Palumbo 48, Bodine 29
Paul Robeson 73, Benjamin Franklin 48
Penn Charter 56, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 35
Penn Treaty 36, Parkway West 32
Philadelphia Academy Charter 36, Overbrook 28
Philadelphia MC&S def. Martin Luther King, forfeit
Roxborough 60, Sayre 38
Rush 43, Frankford 22
Sankofa Freedom 46, Olney Charter 11
West Philadelphia 44, Mastbaum 21
Wilson 52, Palmerton 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Monessen vs. Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.
___
