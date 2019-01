Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Virginia, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Michigan at Wisconsin, Noon

No. 3 Tennessee vs. Alabama, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Gonzaga at Portland, 10 p.m.

No. 7 Kansas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Texas Tech at Baylor, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Nevada vs. Air Force, 10 p.m.

No. 12 Kentucky at No. 14 Auburn, 4 p.m.

No. 13 North Carolina at Miami, Noon

No. 17 N.C. State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Mississippi vs. Arkansas, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Oklahoma at Texas, 2 p.m.

No. 21 Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

No. 25 Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Women

No. 11 Texas vs. TCU, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Gonzaga at San Diego, 5 p.m.

No. 18 Iowa State vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 10 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

East-West Shrine Classic at St. Petersburg, Fla., 3 p.m.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/Tennis Australia, Australian Open, Melbourne

Golf

PGA Tour, Desert Classic, La Quinta, Calif.

LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

European Tour, Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) HSBC Golf Championship

PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Sunday NFL PLAYOFFS Conference Championships

NFC: L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 3:05 p.m.

AFC: New England at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 11 Florida State at Boston College, Noon

No. 15 Marquette vs. Providence, Noon

No. 23 Iowa vs. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Women

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. Boston College, 1 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor vs. West Virginia, 5 p.m.

No. 2 UConn at Temple, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Louisville at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Oregon vs. Arizona, Noon

No. 6 Stanford vs. Washington State, 3 p.m.

No. 8 N.C. State vs. Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland vs. Penn State, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon State vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Marquette vs. St. John’s, 3 p.m.

No. 17 Michigan State at No. 20 Rutgers, 2 p.m.

No. 22 Iowa at Illinois, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Minnesota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

No. 24 DePaul vs. Seton Hall, 3 p.m.

No. 25 Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Coliseum, 3 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/Tennis Australia, Australian Open, Melbourne

Golf

PGA Tour, Desert Classic, La Quinta, Calif.

LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Web.com Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic