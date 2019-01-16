Zanesville Man Pleads Not Guilty in Wife’s Death

A Zanesville man charged in a New Year’s Eve murder appeared in court Wednesday for his arraignment. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says 24-year-old Dustin Cox pled not guilty to Aggravated Murder with a Firearm Specification, Murder and Tampering with Evidence.

Zanesville Police say they were called to 609 Pershing Road just before 3:30 am on December 31st, 2018 on a reported disturbance.

Zanesville Police discovered 21-year-old Martisa Palmer shot to death. Hours later police arrested Cox, who is Palmer’s husband.

Judge Mark Fleegle continued Cox’s bond at $1,000,000. He is being held in the Muskingum County Jail.