The Zanesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing/runaway juvenile. Detective Sergeant Phil Michel says 13-year-old Nevaeh Garten was last seen leaving her home on Whipple Street. She was wearing a maroon coat, black leggings and white shoes. She is described as 5’2″, 118 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Zanesville Police Department or Detective James Devoll at (740) 455-0700.