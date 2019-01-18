Zoo offers free admission to furloughed federal employees

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — A zoo in Ohio is offering free admission to furloughed federal employees for as long as the partial government shutdown continues.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said in a release Thursday that furloughed federal employees must present their federal ID or badge at the ticket booth to receive the free admission.

The zoo also says it will offer free admission to all guests on Jan. 21 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and on Feb 18 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Standard parking fees of $10 per vehicle will still apply during the promotions. Parking is free for zoo members.