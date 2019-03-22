2019 Annual Spring Break Meeting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce kicked off their Annual Spring Break meeting Friday morning.

Breakfast was served and loud music was played, the annual Spring Break meeting was held at the Ohio University Zanesville campus, it is a fun event for local area businesses to come together. The Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization and per the Chamber’s bylaws they are required to have this annual meeting. More than 540 people attended learning about the Chamber and the different area businesses.

“We had many business people here. We had vendors here promoting their businesses. So it was a great opportunity for business people to come in and network. Kick off Spring,” said Chamber of Commerce President, Dana Matz.

The meeting also presented the winners of the ACES awards. ACES recognized more than 100 businesses and the investments they have made. Businesses that participated in Safety Council were also recognized. Every year there is a guest speaker, Jim Mahoney spoke this year at the event, discussing culture within the workplace.

“So culture over training. So just the importance of culture, what it can do to grow your business. And he did a great job,” said Matz.

For a full list of the ACES Awards recipients, visit the Chamber’s website, www.zmchamber.com.