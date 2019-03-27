Follies Family Variety Show Tech Rehearsal

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – On Saturday, The Follies Family will be having their annual variety talent show to benefit Genesis hospice patients in financial need. There will be a matinee show at 2:30 PM and an evening show at 7:00 PM.

Today, they had their tech rehearsal at the Secrest Auditorium to make sure the show will run smoothly for Saturday’s two performances. The show will have all kinds of different acts for the audience to enjoy. Follies Family President, Charlotte Snider said it is perfect for all ages to enjoy.

“So this is going to have a number of circus themed items, and there will be a lot of other variety acts. There will be some comedy, there will be some skits, there will be some music, very beachy type music, there will be some patriotic, and Christian music. So we have quite a variety, something for everyone,” said Snider.

The theme of this years show is “Life is a Circus.” Snider believes this is fitting because society is constantly juggling their lives between our health, family, and work. Tickets are for sale on the Secrest website. Snider said not only will you get to see a great show, but all the money goes to a good cause as well.

“Tickets are on sale at Secrest Auditorium online or in the box office. So you can get those. We also have general admission tickets that could be available through any cast member if you know a cast member,” Added Snider.

Snider said tickets are slightly more expensive at the door, so get your tickets early. She also said this is the biggest variety show yet, as there will be close to 200 local performers.