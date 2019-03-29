Justice Center Employee Arrested

An employee of the Licking County Justice Center’s been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, March 28 they received information that employee, Heather Bookman, was possibly having a sexual relationship with an inmate housed at the Licking County Justice Center.

It was reported Bookman, who worked as a cook was having the relationship while on duty.

Authorities said they questioned the 43-year-old and she admitted to the sexual relationship that took place in 2017. She also admitted to other inappropriate relationships with two other inmates.

Bookman was arrested for sexual battery and taken to the Licking County Justice Center. She’s been employed by the Justice Center since 2012.