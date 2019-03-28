After patient deaths, hospital addresses pharmacy concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital where dozens of patients died after receiving potentially fatal doses of painkillers says it has fully addressed concerns about its pharmacy services that jeopardized its Medicare participation.

Mount Carmel West hospital in Columbus says a review done for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services confirmed that, but also found issues with its “physical environment.” Mount Carmel didn’t specify those deficiencies but says actions to correct them are underway or already complete.

It says it prioritizes patient safety and is cooperating with officials investigating deaths of patients under the care of now-fired Dr. William Husel (HYOO’-suhl).

He and the hospital system face at least 27 wrongful-death lawsuits , including the newest filed Wednesday. In responses to some, Husel’s lawyer denied he negligently or intentionally caused patients’ deaths.