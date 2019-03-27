AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte6845157198225174
Bridgeport6839216286210201
Hershey6736243479184199
Providence6834238379201184
WB/Scranton6833257376208194
Lehigh Valley6733274373207210
Springfield6828278569217218
Hartford6828316365192236
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse6842194391235168
Rochester6841214288226193
Toronto6835227481229223
Belleville6934273576214212
Cleveland6733267174205214
Utica6831296270201233
Laval6828286668180204
Binghamton6825376056178244
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6740195388224171
Grand Rapids6738196486202184
Iowa6834227580219203
Milwaukee68292413273187193
Texas6933294373216212
Manitoba6733284272171198
Rockford6831274672162191
San Antonio6827346161172221
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Bakersfield5937173279214156
San Diego6033204373214198
San Jose5932203471195177
Colorado6233244171176187
Tucson6030235267177174
Stockton6127284260215233
Ontario5922286353188239

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Stockton 4, Iowa 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 4, San Antonio 1

Grand Rapids 5, Iowa 2

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 2, Syracuse 1, SO

Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 0

Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 3, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Providence 0

Binghamton 5, Laval 1

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 2

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

