AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 68 45 15 7 1 98 225 174 Bridgeport 68 39 21 6 2 86 210 201 Hershey 67 36 24 3 4 79 184 199 Providence 68 34 23 8 3 79 201 184 WB/Scranton 68 33 25 7 3 76 208 194 Lehigh Valley 67 33 27 4 3 73 207 210 Springfield 68 28 27 8 5 69 217 218 Hartford 68 28 31 6 3 65 192 236 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 68 42 19 4 3 91 235 168 Rochester 68 41 21 4 2 88 226 193 Toronto 68 35 22 7 4 81 229 223 Belleville 69 34 27 3 5 76 214 212 Cleveland 67 33 26 7 1 74 205 214 Utica 68 31 29 6 2 70 201 233 Laval 68 28 28 6 6 68 180 204 Binghamton 68 25 37 6 0 56 178 244 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 67 40 19 5 3 88 224 171 Grand Rapids 67 38 19 6 4 86 202 184 Iowa 68 34 22 7 5 80 219 203 Milwaukee 68 29 24 13 2 73 187 193 Texas 69 33 29 4 3 73 216 212 Manitoba 67 33 28 4 2 72 171 198 Rockford 68 31 27 4 6 72 162 191 San Antonio 68 27 34 6 1 61 172 221 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 60 38 17 3 2 81 219 158 San Jose 60 33 20 3 4 73 198 179 San Diego 61 33 21 4 3 73 216 201 Colorado 62 33 24 4 1 71 176 187 Tucson 60 30 23 5 2 67 177 174 Stockton 61 27 28 4 2 60 215 233 Ontario 60 22 29 6 3 53 190 244

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 4, San Antonio 1

Grand Rapids 5, Iowa 2

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 2, Syracuse 1, SO

Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 0

Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 3, OT

WB/Scranton 2, Providence 0

Binghamton 5, Laval 1

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield 5, Ontario 2

San Jose 3, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.