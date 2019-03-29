AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|68
|45
|15
|7
|1
|98
|225
|174
|Bridgeport
|68
|39
|21
|6
|2
|86
|210
|201
|Hershey
|67
|36
|24
|3
|4
|79
|184
|199
|Providence
|68
|34
|23
|8
|3
|79
|201
|184
|WB/Scranton
|68
|33
|25
|7
|3
|76
|208
|194
|Lehigh Valley
|67
|33
|27
|4
|3
|73
|207
|210
|Springfield
|68
|28
|27
|8
|5
|69
|217
|218
|Hartford
|68
|28
|31
|6
|3
|65
|192
|236
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|68
|42
|19
|4
|3
|91
|235
|168
|Rochester
|68
|41
|21
|4
|2
|88
|226
|193
|Toronto
|68
|35
|22
|7
|4
|81
|229
|223
|Belleville
|69
|34
|27
|3
|5
|76
|214
|212
|Cleveland
|67
|33
|26
|7
|1
|74
|205
|214
|Utica
|68
|31
|29
|6
|2
|70
|201
|233
|Laval
|68
|28
|28
|6
|6
|68
|180
|204
|Binghamton
|68
|25
|37
|6
|0
|56
|178
|244
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|67
|40
|19
|5
|3
|88
|224
|171
|Grand Rapids
|67
|38
|19
|6
|4
|86
|202
|184
|Iowa
|68
|34
|22
|7
|5
|80
|219
|203
|Milwaukee
|68
|29
|24
|13
|2
|73
|187
|193
|Texas
|69
|33
|29
|4
|3
|73
|216
|212
|Manitoba
|67
|33
|28
|4
|2
|72
|171
|198
|Rockford
|68
|31
|27
|4
|6
|72
|162
|191
|San Antonio
|68
|27
|34
|6
|1
|61
|172
|221
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|60
|38
|17
|3
|2
|81
|219
|158
|San Jose
|60
|33
|20
|3
|4
|73
|198
|179
|San Diego
|61
|33
|21
|4
|3
|73
|216
|201
|Colorado
|62
|33
|24
|4
|1
|71
|176
|187
|Tucson
|60
|30
|23
|5
|2
|67
|177
|174
|Stockton
|61
|27
|28
|4
|2
|60
|215
|233
|Ontario
|60
|22
|29
|6
|3
|53
|190
|244
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2
Texas 3, Manitoba 2
Bakersfield 5, Ontario 2
San Jose 3, San Diego 2
|Friday’s Games
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.