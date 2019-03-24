AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on March 24, 2019 at 10:48 pm
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte6744157196221174
Bridgeport6739206286210197
Hershey6736243479184199
Providence6734228379201182
WB/Scranton6732257374206194
Lehigh Valley6632274371203207
Springfield6828278569217218
Hartford6828316365192236
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse6742194290234166
Rochester6741213287223189
Toronto6835227481229223
Cleveland6733267174205214
Belleville6833273574212211
Utica6831296270201233
Laval6728276668179199
Binghamton6724376054173243
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6639195386220170
Grand Rapids6637196484197182
Iowa6734217580217198
Manitoba6633274272169195
Rockford6731264672160187
Milwaukee67282413271183191
Texas6832294371213210
San Antonio6727336161171217
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Bakersfield5937173279214156
San Diego6033204373214198
San Jose5932203471195177
Colorado6233244171176187
Tucson6030235267177174
Stockton6127284260215233
Ontario5922286353188239

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2

Manitoba 2, Colorado 0

Ontario 5, Bakersfield 4, SO

Stockton 5, Iowa 3

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 5, Toronto 2

Charlotte 3, Hartford 1

Cleveland 5, Hershey 2

Milwaukee 8, Rockford 2

Syracuse 6, Utica 2

Laval 3, Springfield 2, OT

Providence 3, Binghamton 1

WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 4, OT

Bridgeport 2, Belleville 1

Chicago 5, San Antonio 0

Grand Rapids 3, Texas 2

Manitoba 3, Colorado 2, OT

Tucson 3, San Jose 2, OT

San Diego 5, Ontario 4, SO

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Hartford 2

Cleveland 4, Hershey 1

WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2

Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 1

Bridgeport 4, Syracuse 1

Rochester 5, Toronto 4, OT

Tucson 2, San Jose 1

Stockton 4, Iowa 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

