AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on March 31, 2019 at 12:53 am
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte70461671100230177
Bridgeport6940216288212202
Hershey6837243481186200
Providence7035248381205188
WB/Scranton6933267376209198
Lehigh Valley6934284375213218
Springfield7029279572224223
Hartford7028327366195243
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse7043204393243173
Rochester7043214292236199
Toronto7037227485237225
Belleville7035273578217214
Cleveland6934267277213220
Utica7031316270205244
Laval7028306668182211
Binghamton7026386058186253
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6941205390230178
Grand Rapids6938216486206192
Iowa7034247580222212
Texas7135294377225215
Manitoba6934285275176203
Milwaukee69302413275191195
Rockford6932274674166192
San Antonio7028356163177226
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Bakersfield6239183283224164
San Jose6235203477207181
San Diego6333234373219206
Colorado6434254173182195
Tucson6231235370185180
Stockton6228284262217234
Ontario6122306353190249

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 5, Iowa 2

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1

Bakersfield 3, San Diego 2

San Jose 5, Ontario 0

Colorado 4, Tucson 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 3, Hartford 2, OT

Bridgeport 2, Charlotte 1

Hershey 2, Providence 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Cleveland 2, SO

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 6, Utica 2

Texas 4, Iowa 1

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Rochester 6, Binghamton 4

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 1

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 2

San Antonio 4, Manitoba 3, OT

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 2

Stockton 2, San Diego 1

Tucson 5, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Post Views: 1