AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on March 23, 2019 at 9:51 pm
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte6643157194215172
Bridgeport6537206282204195
Hershey6636233479183195
Providence6734228379201182
Lehigh Valley6532273370199202
WB/Scranton6530257370198188
Springfield6628267568213212
Hartford6728306365190230
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse6541184288227160
Rochester6640213285218185
Toronto6735226480225218
Belleville6733263574211209
Cleveland6632267172201213
Utica6731286270199227
Laval6627276666176197
Binghamton6724376054173243
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6538195384215170
Grand Rapids6435196480191179
Iowa6634207580214194
Rockford6731264672160187
Texas6732284371211207
Milwaukee67282413271183191
Manitoba6532274270166193
San Antonio6527316161170209
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Bakersfield5937173279214156
San Diego5932204371209194
San Jose5732192470192172
Colorado6133243170174184
Tucson5828235263172171
Stockton6026284258211230
Ontario5822286252184234

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Utica 2, Laval 1, SO

Cleveland 5, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Providence 2, Belleville 0

Springfield 7, Binghamton 2

Chicago 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 2

Manitoba 2, Colorado 0

Ontario 5, Bakersfield 4, SO

Stockton 5, Iowa 3

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 5, Toronto 2

Charlotte 3, Hartford 1

Cleveland 5, Hershey 2

Milwaukee 8, Rockford 2

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence 3, Binghamton 1

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Post Views: 1