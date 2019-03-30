AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte69461571100229175
Bridgeport6839216286210201
Providence6935238381204186
Hershey6736243479184199
WB/Scranton6833257376208194
Lehigh Valley6833284373210216
Springfield6928279570220222
Hartford6928326365193240
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse6942204391237171
Rochester6942214290230195
Toronto6936227483234225
Cleveland6834267176211217
Belleville6934273576214212
Utica6931306270203238
Laval6928296668182208
Binghamton6926376058182247
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6841195390228174
Grand Rapids6838206486205188
Iowa6934237580221208
Texas7034294375221214
Manitoba6834284274173199
Milwaukee68292413273187193
Rockford6831274672162191
San Antonio6927356161173223
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Bakersfield6038173281219158
San Jose6134203475203179
San Diego6133214373216201
Colorado6334244173180190
Tucson6130235368180178
Stockton6127284260215233
Ontario6122306353190249

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 3

Cleveland 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Providence 3, Syracuse 2

Toronto 5, Utica 2

Binghamton 4, Springfield 3, OT

Rochester 4, Laval 2

Charlotte 4, Hartford 1

Texas 5, Iowa 2

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose 5, Ontario 0

Colorado 4, Tucson 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

