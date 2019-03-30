AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|69
|46
|15
|7
|1
|100
|229
|175
|Bridgeport
|68
|39
|21
|6
|2
|86
|210
|201
|Providence
|69
|35
|23
|8
|3
|81
|204
|186
|Hershey
|67
|36
|24
|3
|4
|79
|184
|199
|WB/Scranton
|68
|33
|25
|7
|3
|76
|208
|194
|Lehigh Valley
|68
|33
|28
|4
|3
|73
|210
|216
|Springfield
|69
|28
|27
|9
|5
|70
|220
|222
|Hartford
|69
|28
|32
|6
|3
|65
|193
|240
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|69
|42
|20
|4
|3
|91
|237
|171
|Rochester
|69
|42
|21
|4
|2
|90
|230
|195
|Toronto
|69
|36
|22
|7
|4
|83
|234
|225
|Cleveland
|68
|34
|26
|7
|1
|76
|211
|217
|Belleville
|69
|34
|27
|3
|5
|76
|214
|212
|Utica
|69
|31
|30
|6
|2
|70
|203
|238
|Laval
|69
|28
|29
|6
|6
|68
|182
|208
|Binghamton
|69
|26
|37
|6
|0
|58
|182
|247
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|68
|41
|19
|5
|3
|90
|228
|174
|Grand Rapids
|68
|38
|20
|6
|4
|86
|205
|188
|Iowa
|69
|34
|23
|7
|5
|80
|221
|208
|Texas
|70
|34
|29
|4
|3
|75
|221
|214
|Manitoba
|68
|34
|28
|4
|2
|74
|173
|199
|Milwaukee
|68
|29
|24
|13
|2
|73
|187
|193
|Rockford
|68
|31
|27
|4
|6
|72
|162
|191
|San Antonio
|69
|27
|35
|6
|1
|61
|173
|223
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|60
|38
|17
|3
|2
|81
|219
|158
|San Jose
|61
|34
|20
|3
|4
|75
|203
|179
|San Diego
|61
|33
|21
|4
|3
|73
|216
|201
|Colorado
|63
|34
|24
|4
|1
|73
|180
|190
|Tucson
|61
|30
|23
|5
|3
|68
|180
|178
|Stockton
|61
|27
|28
|4
|2
|60
|215
|233
|Ontario
|61
|22
|30
|6
|3
|53
|190
|249
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
|Friday’s Games
Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 3
Cleveland 6, Lehigh Valley 3
Providence 3, Syracuse 2
Toronto 5, Utica 2
Binghamton 4, Springfield 3, OT
Rochester 4, Laval 2
Charlotte 4, Hartford 1
Texas 5, Iowa 2
Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose 5, Ontario 0
Colorado 4, Tucson 3, SO
|Saturday’s Games
Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.