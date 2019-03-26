Alabama guard Dazon Ingram announces plans to transfer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama guard Dazon Ingram says he plans to play his final college basketball season elsewhere.

Ingram announced his decision to leave as a graduate transfer Monday on Instagram. He averaged 7.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season, while starting nine of his 19 games.

He made 83 starts over the past three-plus seasons. Ingram was an instant starter for the Crimson Tide but sustained a season-ending injury just seven games into his freshman season.

Ingram, who received a medical redshirt, announced his decision a day after Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said coach Avery Johnson wouldn’t return for a fifth season.

Ingram, a former Alabama high school Mr. Basketball, graduated in December 2017.

