AP source: Holcomb’s team upgraded to Sochi silver medalists

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the late Steven Holcomb and three of his U.S. bobsled teammates have been upgraded to silver medalists in the two- and four-man events from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board voted Wednesday to upgrade Holcomb’s bronze-medal finishes in both events as part of the reallocation of medals caused by the state-sponsored Russian doping scandal at those games. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the IOC had not made the formal announcement.

Russia won golds in both races, though now pilot Alexander Zubkov has been formally disqualified by the IOC.

Latvia now wins the gold in four-man, followed by Holcomb and the U.S. team of Steve Langton, Curt Tomasevicz and Chris Fogt. The bronze is now awarded to Britain. In two-man, Switzerland will receive the gold, followed by Holcomb and Langton for the U.S., with Latvia claiming bronze.

Holcomb died nearly two years ago.