AP Source: Kyle Smith hired as Washington State coach

Washington State has hired Kyle Smith as its new men’s basketball coach following the disappointing tenure of Ernie Kent.

A person with knowledge of the hiring said Wednesday that Smith was given a six-year deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been formally announced.

The 49-year-old Smith comes to Washington State after a successful three-year run as the head coach at San Francisco.

Smith went 63-40 at San Francisco, winning at least 20 games in each season and finishing in the top half of the West Coast Conference standings.

