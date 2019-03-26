AP source: Mets, deGrom agree to $137.5 million, 5-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets have agreed to a $137.5 million, five-year contract. The deal guarantees an additional $120.5 million over four seasons.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

New York and deGrom had agreed in January to a $17 million, one-year deal, and he was on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.

DeGrom has the right to opt out of the deal after the 2022 season and become a free agent.

A right-hander who turns 31 in June, deGrom had a 1.70 ERA last year yet went 10-9. He allowed three runs or fewer in 29 consecutive starts to close the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports