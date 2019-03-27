ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Discovering the art in the local area.

Saturday, March 30th is the Arts and Crafts Fair at Colony Square Mall. This is the first arts and crafts event brought to you by WHIZ Interactive and Colony Square Mall. Local artists will showcase their creativity, sell their works and wares, and build clientele. The idea for the event was inspired by the success of Downtown Zanesville’s First Friday Art Walks. Tables will be set up in the middle area of the mall for people to explore a variety of art work.

“The artisans and the craftsmen that will be setting up will each get a table. And they will have their wares on that and their displays. So we’re just inviting the general public to come out,” said WHIZ General Sales Manager, Jay Benson.

Arts and crafts fairs are an opportunity for the public to connect with artists. The fairs also provide a little to no cost way for artists to find customers and ring up sales.

“Having them highlighted here as a community center brings people out to our center. And gets them interested in those folks and their artistry, and maybe help out the community that way,” said Marketing Manager for Colony Square Mall, Sherri Velliquette.

The Arts and Crafts Fair will run during mall hours on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.