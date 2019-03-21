The Barn Is Ready For March Madness

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – March Madness has officially tipped off and expect to see some exciting basketball games played over the next couple of weeks.

Owner of the Barn, Jim Watson says he looks forward to March Madness every year because the bar is constantly busy with fans cheering on their team. For March Madness this year, they set up a bracket tournament online and the winner receives a fifty dollar gift card for the Barn. The Barn is also offering some food specials for March Madness.

“We got a lot of great Madness specials that we are going to be running this week. We got some new items that we are rolling out. We got a pulled pork wonton

. We also have a pretty cool dessert. A cheesecake egg roll that’s super good for the sweet tooth’s, they can come down and get something different. We got about eight new items that we are going to be featuring for March Madness.”

For the bar, Watson says the March Madness Tournament is a big week for them. He says you get people coming to the bar, rooting teams on from all around the country. He believes the bar will get busier and busier as the tournament goes on.

“I think March Madness is a huge week. You get a lot of people that are just college basketball fans. You got specific people that may be routing for specific teams such as the Buckeyes, or Duke, or North Carolina, whoever their team is.”

The March Madness Tournament started today. The NCAA Championship game will be played April eighth in Minneapolis, Minnesota.