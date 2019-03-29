The Bee Clean Car Wash Will Hold Emma Barry Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – It has been over three months since the Emma Barry car accident. While she recovers in the hospital, the community is still coming together to support her.

She was in a severe auto accident in late December and is still in the hospital recovering. The community continues to try and help out Emma Barry anyway they can. Bee Clean Car Wash Owner, Beau Hankinson said he is doing this fundraiser Sunday noon till 5:00 PM because he says this town comes together when someone needs help.

“My family has been washing cars in this town since 1954 so 65 years. The community has been really good to us, and we feel it is our obligation to give back whenever possible,” Said Hankinson.

Hankinson said there will be members from Emma’s high school there to accept the donations on her behalf. The car wash will be $20 for the best wash. He says 100 percent of the income will be going directly to Emma.

"I think that the financial donations are important but Emma needs our prayers as well," said Hankinson.

Hankinson said the sun seems like it will be shining on Sunday, and he hopes the fundraiser will get a great turnout.