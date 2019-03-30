ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A book signing at the Animal Shelter Society took place with the book inspired by a real life rescue cat.

“Toe Beans” is a children’s book written by Zanesville City Councilman and educator, Steve Foreman. Foreman wrote the book telling the story of his real life cat, Lee Lee. Foreman says it’s a story about all the things a cat can do, it doesn’t focus on overcoming a disability, but rather embracing it. It’s important for children to discuss differences and diversity, if they recognize Lee Lee has only three legs, talk about it.

“There’s not a hush about a disability. It’s just a discussion of okay, let’s talk about that for a second, and wow, isn’t it wonderful all these things he can do. So it’s kind of a back end approach to discussing it, and it’s all about diversity, it’s all about what makes us different from one another, and that that’s all alright,” said Foreman.

Foreman and the illustrator of the book, Kristen Brown spent eight months putting the book together. Steve, Lee Lee, and Kristen spent time signing copies of their book at the Animal Shelter Society. The books were on sale for $12.99. Five dollars of the book is donated to the animal shelter.

“I’ve always been a lover of animals. The book is of course, about an animal. So Kristen and I spoke and we decided that $5 of every book will go to the animal shelter today. The animal shelter kicked in with a free bag of food for every cat that’s adopted and a $33 fee,” Foreman added.

If you are interested in purchasing and reading “Toe Beans,” the book is available on Amazon.