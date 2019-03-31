Celtic beats Rangers to go 13 points clear in Scotland

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic moved 13 points clear over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over its Glasgow rival on Sunday.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off for throwing an elbow at home captain Scott Brown. It was the fifth red card shown to Morelos this season, albeit the first was rescinded.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers still levelled through Ryan Kent in the 63rd minute.

Celtic had used all three substitutes by the time defender Dedryck Boyata went off injured, leaving both sides with 10 men.

Celtic managed to produce the winner, from James Forrest’s finish in the 85th minute, and is closer to an eighth successive title.

Players and other members of each bench were involved in a melee at full time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports