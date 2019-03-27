Cleveland Clinic says accused doc’s prescribing there was OK

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Clinic says its internal review found no concerns with the prescribing practices of a former doctor there who is now accused of ordering potentially fatal doses of painkillers for dozens of patients at a different Ohio hospital.

William Husel (HYOO’-suhl) was a supervised resident at the Cleveland Clinic from 2008 to 2013. Clinic spokeswoman Eileen Sheil confirms no complaints were filed against Husel while he worked there.

Husel then worked for the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System, which fired him in December. It found he ordered potentially fatal doses for 29 patients over several years.

Mount Carmel publicly apologized . Husel remains under investigation .

They face at least 26 wrongful-death lawsuits . In responses to some of those, Husel’s lawyer denied that the doctor negligently or intentionally caused patients’ deaths.