Cleveland faces Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight home win

Los Angeles Clippers (42-30, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-53, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Los Angeles trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers have gone 13-24 at home. Cleveland is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 36 percent from downtown, led by Collin Sexton shooting 41.8 percent from 3-point range.

The Clippers have gone 19-17 away from home. Los Angeles ranks second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.5 percent as a team from deep this season. Landry Shamet leads the team shooting 45.6 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Sexton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Montrezl Harrell is averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Clippers. Lou Williams has averaged 22.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 118.6 points, 49.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 20 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), John Henson: out (wrist).

Clippers Injuries: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.