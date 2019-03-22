Coopermill Road Fire

HOPEWELL, Ohio – National Trails Fire Department responded to a trailer fire at Coopermill Road shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Fire Lieutenant for National Trails Fire Department, Andrew Jones, said flames were visible throughout the home when they arrived at the scene. Lieutenant Jones said it was a possible electrical issue coming from the back bedroom, and they found nothing suspicious. They believed six people resided in the home, only one person was at the residence when the fire occurred, and they were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported. Lieutenant Jones added the Red Cross has been notified and will assist the family. Glenford, Newton Township, and South Zanesville Fire Department also assisted on the scene.