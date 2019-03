ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville Street Division will be crack sealing on Linden Avenue from Tuesday, April 2nd through Friday April 5th.

The work will begin at the northern corporation limit (just beyond Taylor Street) and work south in the northbound lane.

Work will run daily from 8:00 AM until 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists are being asked to use caution in the work areas