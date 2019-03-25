Crosby and the Penguins visit the Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-24-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (29-32-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup against New York. He ranks fifth in the league with 93 points, scoring 33 goals and totaling 60 assists.

The Rangers are 8-10-5 against division opponents. New York serves 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Anthony DeAngelo leads the team serving 60 total minutes.

The Penguins are 13-8-4 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Crosby with 0.8. In their last meeting on Feb. 17, Pittsburgh won 6-5. Kris Letang scored a team-high two goals for the Penguins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 28 goals and has totaled 67 points. Kevin Shattenkirk has collected five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Crosby leads the Penguins with 93 total points, scoring 33 goals and registering 60 assists. Jake Guentzel has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Rangers: 2-5-3, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Rangers Injuries: Chris Kreider: day to day (lower body), Jesper Fast: day to day (upper body).

Penguins Injuries: Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.