Doggie Day : Pat

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Since 1975, Pat Sajak and Vanna White have hosted the infamous game show Wheel of Fortune. Though a different Pat at the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center is looking for some fortune of his own.

Meet Pat, A beautiful brown and white pit mix that Deputy Dog Warden, Brittany Calihan said is a great dog. Calihan is not positive on how old Pat is but she thinks around three years old. Pat was brought in with another dog which they named Vanna. She was quickly adopted, but Pat has not been as lucky.

“When they came in, they came in together. Two pits and we named them Pat and Vanna, and Vanna got adopted very quick. Pat lost his Vanna so he’s just all by himself now,” Calihan said.

Calihan said Pat will make a great dog for someone, but he’s not for everybody. She said Pat is not great with other pets, and he plays rough so she said a household with young children would not work.

“The reason were having such a hard time placing Pat, Pat needs to be an only dog. No other dogs, no cats. He can be in a home with children but they probably need to be older, six or seven years older. He is a great dog, he just does not like other dogs, and he is just rough with kids, but he is a good boy,” added Calihan.

Pat is $105, and has already been neutered so he is ready to be adopted.