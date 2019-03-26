DoorDash Making it’s Way to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – DoorDash is a national food delivery business that has finally made its way to Zanesville.

They have National Partners such as Wendy’s, Chipotle, IHOP and many more. Starting Wednesday, March 27th they will begin their launch with those National Partners in the area as well as Local Partners such as Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, Urban Comforts, and The Barn.

Owner of The Barn Jim Watson said, “Doordash reached out to us about a month and a half ago and asked if we wanted to partner as one of their sponsored local businesses and it seemed like a really easy process and something that was really exciting to us because it’s new to our community, it’s another way to reach out to customers, maybe reach a different customer base than we currently have.”

Watson said this is an opportunity for customers who want to enjoy their food but may not be interested in eating in a bar. Head Chef Gary McConnell said at The Barn they all care about the food and there are four people that work in the kitchen with culinary degrees.

“I talk to the customers daily and they know that we put a lot of love and care into their food and we do things the right way here,” McConnell said. “We don’t just have standard bar food. We have paninis, we run chef specials every week, we’re doing some pulled pork wontons now, we’ve added a fruit and veggie basket to our menu. You don’t see that at a lot of bar and grills.”

The Barns regular menu will be available to customers on DoorDash starting tomorrow. Get $7 off your first order over $10 when you sign up with this link. If you are interested in becoming a DoorDash driver Apply here.