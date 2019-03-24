Driver who hit, killed garbage truck operator pleads guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A driver who struck and killed an Ohio garbage truck operator could face up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a single, felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Other charges against 41-year-old Brian Jankovich, of Middletown, are being dropped as part of the plea deal entered this week in Butler County court.

The State Highway Patrol says Jankovich was speeding in a pickup truck when he hit Rumpke Waste and Recycling employee David J. Evans last July as Evans was collecting trash. The 52-year-old Evans was pinned between the vehicles and later died.

Defense attorney Frank Schiavone (shuh-VOHN’-ee) IV tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News that he will present evidence aimed at reducing Jankovich’s punishment during his sentencing. That hearing is scheduled May 10.