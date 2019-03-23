ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Newfoundland6640204286238190
Adirondack6434225376208187
Maine6435262173199210
Manchester6433272270206213
Worcester6430246470176189
Brampton6331265168208197
Reading6528284565201216
South Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Florida6645165095251168
Orlando6335234175224215
Jacksonville6533282270182196
South Carolina6731305168200211
Atlanta6327267364167184
Norfolk6526315360200243
Greenville6422363350167224
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Cincinnati65471143101258153
Toledo6436205380217202
Fort Wayne6331233671202220
Kalamazoo6433272270217233
Wheeling6529286266219215
Indy6430302264201219
Mountain Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Idaho6538223281220181
x-Tulsa6336214278200173
x-Utah6434224476210187
Kansas City6432273269207205
Rapid City6627315362154207
Wichita6324297358191224
Allen6723384252191252

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

