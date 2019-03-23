ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Newfoundland
|66
|40
|20
|4
|2
|86
|238
|190
|Adirondack
|64
|34
|22
|5
|3
|76
|208
|187
|Maine
|64
|35
|26
|2
|1
|73
|199
|210
|Manchester
|64
|33
|27
|2
|2
|70
|206
|213
|Worcester
|64
|30
|24
|6
|4
|70
|176
|189
|Brampton
|63
|31
|26
|5
|1
|68
|208
|197
|Reading
|65
|28
|28
|4
|5
|65
|201
|216
|South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|66
|45
|16
|5
|0
|95
|251
|168
|Orlando
|63
|35
|23
|4
|1
|75
|224
|215
|Jacksonville
|65
|33
|28
|2
|2
|70
|182
|196
|South Carolina
|67
|31
|30
|5
|1
|68
|200
|211
|Atlanta
|63
|27
|26
|7
|3
|64
|167
|184
|Norfolk
|65
|26
|31
|5
|3
|60
|200
|243
|Greenville
|64
|22
|36
|3
|3
|50
|167
|224
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Cincinnati
|65
|47
|11
|4
|3
|101
|258
|153
|Toledo
|64
|36
|20
|5
|3
|80
|217
|202
|Fort Wayne
|63
|31
|23
|3
|6
|71
|202
|220
|Kalamazoo
|64
|33
|27
|2
|2
|70
|217
|233
|Wheeling
|65
|29
|28
|6
|2
|66
|219
|215
|Indy
|64
|30
|30
|2
|2
|64
|201
|219
|Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Idaho
|65
|38
|22
|3
|2
|81
|220
|181
|x-Tulsa
|63
|36
|21
|4
|2
|78
|200
|173
|x-Utah
|64
|34
|22
|4
|4
|76
|210
|187
|Kansas City
|64
|32
|27
|3
|2
|69
|207
|205
|Rapid City
|66
|27
|31
|5
|3
|62
|154
|207
|Wichita
|63
|24
|29
|7
|3
|58
|191
|224
|Allen
|67
|23
|38
|4
|2
|52
|191
|252
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division