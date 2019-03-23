ECHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on March 23, 2019 at 9:50 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Newfoundland6741204288241192
Adirondack6534235376209191
Maine6435262173199210
Manchester6534272272210214
Brampton6432265170212198
Worcester6530256470177193
Reading6628284666203219
South Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Florida6745165196254172
Orlando6436234177228218
Jacksonville6634282272187197
South Carolina6832305170207213
Atlanta6327267364167184
Norfolk6626325360201248
Greenville6522373350169231
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Cincinnati65471143101258153
Toledo6436205380217202
Fort Wayne6331233671202220
Kalamazoo6433272270217233
Wheeling6529286266219215
Indy6430302264201219
Mountain Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Idaho6538223281220181
x-Tulsa6336214278200173
x-Utah6434224476210187
Kansas City6432273269207205
Rapid City6627315362154207
Wichita6324297358191224
Allen6723384252191252

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

Post Views: 1