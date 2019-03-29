ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Newfoundland
|67
|41
|20
|4
|2
|88
|241
|192
|Manchester
|67
|36
|27
|2
|2
|76
|217
|216
|Adirondack
|66
|34
|24
|5
|3
|76
|212
|197
|Maine
|65
|35
|27
|2
|1
|73
|201
|216
|Brampton
|66
|33
|27
|5
|1
|72
|218
|202
|Worcester
|66
|30
|26
|6
|4
|70
|178
|197
|Reading
|67
|29
|28
|4
|6
|68
|207
|220
|South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|68
|46
|16
|5
|1
|98
|259
|174
|Orlando
|65
|36
|24
|4
|1
|77
|229
|223
|Jacksonville
|67
|35
|28
|2
|2
|74
|189
|198
|South Carolina
|68
|32
|30
|5
|1
|70
|207
|213
|Atlanta
|66
|30
|26
|7
|3
|70
|179
|190
|Norfolk
|67
|26
|33
|5
|3
|60
|203
|253
|Greenville
|67
|22
|39
|3
|3
|50
|172
|236
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Cincinnati
|67
|48
|12
|4
|3
|103
|269
|163
|x-Toledo
|65
|36
|20
|6
|3
|81
|218
|204
|Fort Wayne
|66
|33
|23
|4
|6
|76
|211
|225
|Kalamazoo
|66
|34
|28
|2
|2
|72
|221
|240
|Indy
|66
|32
|30
|2
|2
|68
|211
|227
|Wheeling
|66
|29
|29
|6
|2
|66
|221
|218
|Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Idaho
|67
|39
|23
|3
|2
|83
|227
|186
|x-Tulsa
|65
|38
|21
|4
|2
|82
|212
|183
|x-Utah
|66
|34
|24
|4
|4
|76
|215
|198
|Kansas City
|66
|32
|29
|3
|2
|69
|213
|214
|Rapid City
|68
|28
|32
|5
|3
|64
|159
|214
|Wichita
|66
|25
|30
|8
|3
|61
|206
|238
|Allen
|68
|24
|38
|4
|2
|54
|197
|255
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division