ECHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on March 29, 2019 at 10:04 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Newfoundland6741204288241192
Manchester6736272276217216
Adirondack6634245376212197
Maine6535272173201216
Brampton6633275172218202
Worcester6630266470178197
Reading6729284668207220
South Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Florida6846165198259174
Orlando6536244177229223
Jacksonville6735282274189198
South Carolina6832305170207213
Atlanta6630267370179190
Norfolk6726335360203253
Greenville6722393350172236
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Cincinnati67481243103269163
x-Toledo6536206381218204
Fort Wayne6633234676211225
Kalamazoo6634282272221240
Indy6632302268211227
Wheeling6629296266221218
Mountain Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Idaho6739233283227186
x-Tulsa6538214282212183
x-Utah6634244476215198
Kansas City6632293269213214
Rapid City6828325364159214
Wichita6625308361206238
Allen6824384254197255

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

