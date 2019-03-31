ECHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on March 31, 2019 at 5:43 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Newfoundland6943204292250196
Adirondack6937245382226206
Manchester6936292276221225
Brampton6935285176234209
Maine6835302173210233
Reading6931284672216224
Worcester6830286470182211
South Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Florida70481651102270178
x-Orlando6838254181239231
Jacksonville6936292276195207
South Carolina7033315172213218
Atlanta6931287372190200
Norfolk6926355360207264
Greenville6923403352178243
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Cincinnati68491243105273166
x-Toledo6737216383222208
Fort Wayne6833254676217236
Kalamazoo6935292375225243
Wheeling6931296371230225
Indy6933322270218237
Mountain Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Idaho6940243285232192
x-Tulsa6739224284215187
x-Utah6835244579221203
x-Kansas City6934303273224222
Rapid City7029325467165219
Wichita6826318363210246
Allen7025394256207261

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

Post Views: 2