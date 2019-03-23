ECHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on March 23, 2019 at 11:38 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Newfoundland6741204288241192
Adirondack6534235376209191
Maine6435262173199210
Manchester6534272272210214
Brampton6432265170212198
Worcester6530256470177193
Reading6628284666203219
South Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Florida6745165196254172
Orlando6436234177228218
Jacksonville6634282272187197
South Carolina6832305170207213
Atlanta6428267366171187
Norfolk6626325360201248
Greenville6522373350169231
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Cincinnati65471143101258153
Toledo6436205380217202
Kalamazoo6534272272220235
Fort Wayne6431234672204223
Indy6531302266204221
Wheeling6629296266221218
Mountain Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Idaho6639223283224181
x-Tulsa6437214280206178
x-Utah6534234476213193
Kansas City6532283269210209
Rapid City6727325362154211
Wichita6424307358196230
Allen6824384254197255

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

