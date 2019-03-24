ECHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on March 24, 2019 at 7:53 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Newfoundland6741204288241192
Adirondack6634245376212197
Manchester6635272274216216
Maine6535272173201216
Brampton6533265172218201
Worcester6630266470178197
Reading6729284668207220
South Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Florida6745165196254172
Orlando6436234177228218
Jacksonville6634282272187197
South Carolina6832305170207213
Atlanta6529267368174189
Norfolk6626325360201248
Greenville6622383350171234
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Cincinnati66471243101264160
Toledo6536206381218204
Fort Wayne6532234674206224
Kalamazoo6534272272220235
Indy6632302268211227
Wheeling6629296266221218
Mountain Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Idaho6639223283224181
x-Tulsa6538214282212183
x-Utah6534234476213193
Kansas City6532283269210209
Rapid City6727325362154211
Wichita6524308359201236
Allen6824384254197255

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

