ECHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on March 31, 2019 at 10:04 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Newfoundland6943204292250196
Adirondack6836245380219201
Manchester6936292276221225
Brampton6834285174227205
Maine6735292173205226
Reading6931284672216224
Worcester6730276470178204
South Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Florida70481651102270178
x-Orlando6737254179234229
Jacksonville6936292276195207
Atlanta6831277372188196
South Carolina6932315170209216
Norfolk6926355360207264
Greenville6823393352176238
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
y-Cincinnati68491243105273166
x-Toledo6737216383222208
Fort Wayne6833254676217236
Kalamazoo6835282375225242
Indy6833312270216232
Wheeling6830296369229225
Mountain Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Idaho6940243285232192
x-Tulsa6739224284215187
x-Utah6835244579221203
x-Kansas City6833303271219220
Rapid City7029325467165219
Wichita6826318363210246
Allen7025394256207261

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

