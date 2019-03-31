ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Newfoundland
|69
|43
|20
|4
|2
|92
|250
|196
|Adirondack
|68
|36
|24
|5
|3
|80
|219
|201
|Manchester
|69
|36
|29
|2
|2
|76
|221
|225
|Brampton
|68
|34
|28
|5
|1
|74
|227
|205
|Maine
|67
|35
|29
|2
|1
|73
|205
|226
|Reading
|69
|31
|28
|4
|6
|72
|216
|224
|Worcester
|67
|30
|27
|6
|4
|70
|178
|204
|South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|70
|48
|16
|5
|1
|102
|270
|178
|x-Orlando
|67
|37
|25
|4
|1
|79
|234
|229
|Jacksonville
|69
|36
|29
|2
|2
|76
|195
|207
|Atlanta
|68
|31
|27
|7
|3
|72
|188
|196
|South Carolina
|69
|32
|31
|5
|1
|70
|209
|216
|Norfolk
|69
|26
|35
|5
|3
|60
|207
|264
|Greenville
|68
|23
|39
|3
|3
|52
|176
|238
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Cincinnati
|68
|49
|12
|4
|3
|105
|273
|166
|x-Toledo
|67
|37
|21
|6
|3
|83
|222
|208
|Fort Wayne
|68
|33
|25
|4
|6
|76
|217
|236
|Kalamazoo
|68
|35
|28
|2
|3
|75
|225
|242
|Indy
|68
|33
|31
|2
|2
|70
|216
|232
|Wheeling
|68
|30
|29
|6
|3
|69
|229
|225
|Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Idaho
|69
|40
|24
|3
|2
|85
|232
|192
|x-Tulsa
|67
|39
|22
|4
|2
|84
|215
|187
|x-Utah
|68
|35
|24
|4
|5
|79
|221
|203
|x-Kansas City
|68
|33
|30
|3
|2
|71
|219
|220
|Rapid City
|70
|29
|32
|5
|4
|67
|165
|219
|Wichita
|68
|26
|31
|8
|3
|63
|210
|246
|Allen
|70
|25
|39
|4
|2
|56
|207
|261
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division