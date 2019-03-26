Employability Expo at Mid-East Career and Technology Centers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Juniors at the Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Zanesville Campus got to spend the day on Tuesday, March 26th speaking to employers.

This is the 11th Annual Employability Expo that allows employers in a variety of fields to come in and speak to students about how to prepare for employment. Coordinator of Business Partnerships and Placement Shannon Kenily said this is not only for the students but for employers to see what the students are currently learning in school.

“This is just a wonderful way for employers to come on to our campus, see what our students are actually learning on in their labs, the different equipment, get to network with our students and our instructors and it’s just a great way for them to actually let the students know what they’re looking for when they hire,” Kenily said.

Some of the labs include engineering and manufacturing, cosmetology, criminal justice, education and much more. Kenily said the event is to help their students get prepared for meeting employers.

“Employers are really looking for skilled laborers and the career center is the place to be looking at. Our students are very fortunate to be in the career center right now with the labor force needing those skilled workers and it’s just great for the employers to let the students know not only the importance of the skills for the job but the employability part, the professional skills or soft skills if you will,” Kenily said.

Employers will spend a day at the Mid-East Buffalo Campus during the first week of April. To learn more about future Employability Expos, you can contact Kenily at Mid-East Career and Technology Centers at (740) 454-0731 or email her at skenily@mideastctc.org.