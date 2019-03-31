Family Follies At The Secrest Auditorium

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – The Family Follies shows took place yesterday afternoon and evening at the Secrest Auditorium.

The crew members have been working on their acts for quite some time and Saturday they finally got to perform in front of a couple big crowds. This year’s theme was Life is a Circus. Follies Family Show Director, Caitlin Staker said the show was for a great cause, and its a good way to have fun.

“The Follies Family show is so important because we all do this for hospice. The people who need help through hospice in Zanesville. Nobody gets paid, we’re all volunteers, all of the talent is volunteers, all of the production team is volunteers. It’s just a good place where you can have fun with other people when you’re in the show,” Said Staker.

Staker said they did a pretty good job selling tickets and there were some acts that helped sell even more tickets. She hopes that families had a great time at the event last night.

“To come see the show, all ages can come see it because it’s all family friendly. It’s just something you can do as a family that is supporting a good cause,” Staker added.

This year’s show was the biggest one yet according to Follies Family President Charlotte Snider.