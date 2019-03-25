Fatal Fire in Bloomfield Sunday

The New Concord Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire. Chief Brent Gates says it happened at 1:30 Sunday morning at 7190 Friendship Drive in Bloomfield which is north of New Concord. Chief Gates says an elderly man who lived in the house trailer called 9-1-1, but by the time fire crews arrived the top of the trailer was starting to collapse. The elderly man, who has not yet been identified, died in the fire. Gates says the State Fire Marshall’s office has been called in to help determine the cause of the fire.