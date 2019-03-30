FC Dallas beats 10-man Real Salt Lake 4-2

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Paxton Pomykal scored two goals and FC Dallas beat 10-man Real Salt Lake 4-2 on Saturday night.

Pomykal gave FC Dallas (3-1-1) the lead for good on his first MLS goal, a low hard shot into the left corner that made it 2-1 in the 32nd minute. The 19-year-old Homegrown player made it 3-1 in the 64th minute, benefiting from a deflection off Real Salt Lake’s Nedum Onuoha.

Damir Kreilach was shown a straight red card in the 17th minute for a head butt of Carlos Gruezo.

Jefferson Savarino pulled Real Salt Lake (1-3-1) even at 1-all with a one-hopper from behind the penalty arc in the 31st minute.

Marcelo Silva headed Albert Rusnak’s corner home in the 66th minute to cut the deficit to 3-2 for RSL in the 66th minute.

Jesus Ferreira flicked in Michael Barrios’ cross to cap the scoring in the 69th minute for FC Dallas.

Real Salt Lake lost its third game in a row.