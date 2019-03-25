Fresno Woman Killed in Sunday Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday morning. Sheriff Tim Rogers says a passerby told deputies about a vehicle on its stop on State Route 621 just north of Memorial Gardens. Rogers says 32-year-old Karalee Powell of Fresno was driving north on State Route 621 when she drifted off the right side of the road, struck a cement culvert and overturned several times ejecting her from the vehicle. Powell was pronounced dead at the scene by Coshocton County Coroner Dr. Robert Gwinn. Rogers says alcohol and speed are believed to have been contributing facts in the accident.