Governor declares state of emergency over road damage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 37 Ohio counties that received serious highway damage from severe weather.

The Republican governor said in a release this week that the emergency declaration will allow the state Department of Transportation and local governments to access federal emergency relief funds to help with the costs of repairs.

The release says the counties included in the declaration suffered damage to roads and/or bridges from severe weather that started in February and included heavy rain and flooding.

DeWine said in the statement that many of the roads are in dangerous condition, “impacting the safety of Ohio’s drivers.”

The release says some roads still have lane restrictions or are completely closed.