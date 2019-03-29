Governor, lawmakers try to cut deal on Ohio gas tax increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine and House and Senate lawmakers are continuing work on a compromise to raise the state gas tax to fix deteriorating roads and bridges.

A joint Senate-House committee was scheduled to meet Friday to iron out differences between their plans in the state Department of Transportation budget.

DeWine and House Speaker Larry Householder, both Republicans, announced a deal Thursday under which the gas tax would rise by 11 cents per gallon and diesel fuel by 20 cents.

But Senate lawmakers aren’t on board yet. Householder says the current Senate proposal involves an 8.5 cents-per-gallon gasoline increase and a 13 cents-per-gallon increase on diesel.

The House and Senate in the meantime have agreed on more public transportation funding, adding $70 million a year, up from the current $33 million.