Health Department & Muskingum Township Association Hold Annual Meeting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – The Zanesville Muskingum Health Department and the Muskingum Township Association hosted their annual meeting last night.

The meeting was to discuss a wide variety of important topics for the health department and the community in general. Zanesville-Muskingum Health Department Health Commissioner, Corey Hamilton said this was the first time that the two organizations are merging their meeting.

“This year, because attendance for both events had been going down, we decided to combine efforts and have one meeting. This will be the health district advisory council meeting and the spring township banquet and so far I think we have over 80 respondents that will be attending this meeting,” Said Hamilton.

Hamilton said they planned to talk about what happened in the health department in 2018. Some highlights on what is already happening in 2019, and what is happening in the township association right now. Another major point that was brought up last night was the Public Health Department financial status.

“Of course financial status, that’s always a question for us. Right now we’re proud to say we have 15 months cash on hand at the end of 2018. We have been very conscious with our budget because we are about to embark on a pretty major renovation construction project but even at the end of that project we anticipate having about 9 months of cash on hand to help support the health department,” Added Hamilton.

Hamilton said the most important part of their speech is their focus to prevent disease, promote wellness, and community engagement to help improve the quality of life in Muskingum County.